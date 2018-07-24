SMTC (SMTX) Given Media Impact Score of -0.01

Media coverage about SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) has been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SMTC earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.9420178310088 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SMTC traded down $0.28, hitting $2.61, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 29,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,564. SMTC has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.