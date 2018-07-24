Smith & Nephew (SNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE SNN opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

