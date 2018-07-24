Smead Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,887 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up 4.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Lennar worth $90,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Lennar by 117.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Lennar by 103.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $2,579,970.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,635,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,775 shares of company stock worth $6,366,252 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.