SmartCoin Reaches Market Cap of $253,144.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, SmartCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $253,144.00 and $49.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.01067460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015936 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005880 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 24,816,858 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

