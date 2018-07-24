SM Energy (SM) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $26.55 rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SM Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Williams Capital set a $35.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of SM Energy opened at $26.55 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SM Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

