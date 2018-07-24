Skylands Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra purchased 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Cowen downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance traded up $0.65, hitting $65.99, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 909,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,492. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

