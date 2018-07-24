Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (GM)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 4.8% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.07% of General Motors worth $36,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% during the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 9,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.9% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 25.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Shares of General Motors traded up $0.21, reaching $39.49, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 988,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,211. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

