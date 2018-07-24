Skylands Capital LLC Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,500 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises approximately 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 95.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,480,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,404 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 13,322,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,331 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $12,905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,927,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,747,000 after purchasing an additional 711,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $430,650 over the last 90 days. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

KW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.89%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.