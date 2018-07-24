Skechers USA (SKX) Trading Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) shares traded down 4% during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $35.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skechers USA traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $27.22. 343,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,258,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Skechers USA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $708,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 428,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041,377.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,863,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,245,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 4,180,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,177 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,357,000 after purchasing an additional 373,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,751,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

