Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Holdings Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $63,773,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $30,082,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $20,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,473,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,028,000 after acquiring an additional 294,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $18,222,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment opened at $67.36 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.90. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $7,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,456,352 shares in the company, valued at $242,463,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 201,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,401,216 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.