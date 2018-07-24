Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Position in New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 448.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of New America High Income Fund worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYB. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 140.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 263,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 153,986 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of New America High Income Fund opened at $8.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

There is no company description available for New America High Income Fund.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.