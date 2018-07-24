Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.9% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,268,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,495.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 122,597 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 95,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 249,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 60,661 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $134,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

