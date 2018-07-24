Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $45,373,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 54.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,551,000 after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2,788.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 132,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 127,579 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $18,447,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 32.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,854 shares during the period.

Shares of Snap-on opened at $171.18 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.83 and a 1 year high of $185.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. B. Riley set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.13.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $3,460,887.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,421 shares of company stock worth $18,196,767 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

