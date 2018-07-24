Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,710,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,949 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,216,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $653,625,000 after acquiring an additional 82,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,960,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $642,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.51.

Shares of BA opened at $353.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $211.40 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. Boeing’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

