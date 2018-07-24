Signet Jewelers (SIG) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

News stories about Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Signet Jewelers earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7818349893187 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.34.

Shares of SIG opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

