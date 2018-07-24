Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,660 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,660 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,606. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $156.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

