Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.70 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,413 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises 3.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.42% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $35,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF traded up $0.25, hitting $202.99, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,776. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $203.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.2947 dividend. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

