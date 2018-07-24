Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,414 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,438,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $721,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded up $0.01, reaching $27.78, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,954. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $29.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

