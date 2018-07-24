Sify Technologies (SIFY) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sify Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.4529637276197 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 77,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.