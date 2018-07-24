Siemens (SIE) PT Set at €138.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIE. Deutsche Bank set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €129.79 ($152.69).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €116.90 ($137.53) on Friday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a one year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

