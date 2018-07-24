Siemens AG (SIEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.14. 43,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,821. Siemens has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 billion. Siemens had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.34%. research analysts expect that Siemens will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

