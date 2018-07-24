Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Although Shutterfly has a mostly positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters, estimates have been stable ahead of its second-quarter release. Shutterfly’s business is highly seasonal and thus the company generally incurs losses in the first three quarters of the year. Meanwhile, Shutterfly’s net revenue and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these drive digital camera sales. However, acquisition of Lifetouch bode well. Further, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well in the long term. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, bodes well. Shares of Shutterfly have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Shutterfly alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shutterfly to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shutterfly stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 0.99. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Shutterfly’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterfly news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 22,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $2,130,701.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $293,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $293,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,194 shares of company stock worth $14,993,352 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 191,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 102,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Shutterfly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterfly (SFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.