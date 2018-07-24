Short Interest in Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Increases By 12.3%

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 913,326 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 29th total of 813,580 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,866,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 25.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CEI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 3,219,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,243. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
Camber Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.