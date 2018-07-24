Short Interest in Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Increases By 12.3%

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 913,326 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 29th total of 813,580 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,866,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 25.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CEI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 3,219,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,243. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement.

