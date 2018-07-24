Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.05-19.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.68.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams opened at $421.57 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $326.68 and a 52 week high of $435.15.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $428.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.15.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.