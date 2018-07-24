ShellCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (SHELL)

ShellCoin (CURRENCY:SHELL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. ShellCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ShellCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShellCoin has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. One ShellCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003667 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00416542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00147199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00023211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About ShellCoin

ShellCoin’s total supply is 99,026,000 coins. ShellCoin’s official Twitter account is @shell_coin . ShellCoin’s official website is www.shellcoin.org

ShellCoin Coin Trading

ShellCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShellCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShellCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShellCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

