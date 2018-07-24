Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,358 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 200,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SENS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 980,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $3,941,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,540,000 shares of company stock worth $6,132,058 over the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Senseonics opened at $4.02 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 828.76% and a negative return on equity of 406.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

