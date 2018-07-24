Sempra Energy (SRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy traded down $0.72, reaching $112.85, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 17,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,904. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

In other news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $201,006.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.