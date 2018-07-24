Selway Asset Management Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 2.0% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,652,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,826,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,511,000 after purchasing an additional 450,979 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,194,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,144,000 after purchasing an additional 390,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.65.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $129.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

