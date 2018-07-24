Selway Asset Management Takes $1.09 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. 65,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.23.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

