SEI Investments to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

SEI Investments opened at $61.94 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.46.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,330,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

