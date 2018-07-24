SEB Group (SVKEF) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.
SEB Group opened at $10.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SEB Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.93.
About SEB Group
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.
Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SEB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.