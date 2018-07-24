SEB Group (SVKEF) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

SEB Group opened at $10.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SEB Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that SEB Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About SEB Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

