Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of Seattle Genetics opened at $69.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.87. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $140.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 306,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $15,763,257.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $1,300,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 972,105 shares of company stock valued at $51,109,391 and have sold 86,550 shares valued at $5,399,547. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 128.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 78.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

