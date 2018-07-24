Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 436.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,676.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Cross Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.51.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $340,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,487 shares of company stock worth $13,323,746. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology opened at $56.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

