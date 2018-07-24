SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,533 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,151,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,360,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,075 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 1st quarter worth $181,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,989,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 640,471 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,308,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FOX stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.