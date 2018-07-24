SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,455 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF opened at $46.78 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

