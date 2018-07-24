Sea Ltd (SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA traded down $0.65, hitting $14.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,235. SEA has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

