Sea Ltd (SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.
