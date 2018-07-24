Scroll Market Capitalization Achieves $24.24 Million (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Scroll token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and LATOKEN. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $24.24 million and $652,927.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scroll has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003642 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00416896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00147779 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00023304 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll launched on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,210,198 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

