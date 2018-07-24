Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.72 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers traded down $0.06, reaching $2.25, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 36,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

