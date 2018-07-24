Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Drexel Hamilton cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $1,767,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,728. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. 4,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,090. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.40. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

