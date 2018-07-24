Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP) Holdings Boosted by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,056,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,364,000 after acquiring an additional 692,536 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,797,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5,130.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 208,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock remained flat at $$54.39 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 318,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,942. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1441 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.