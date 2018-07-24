Schneider Electric SE (SU) Receives €81.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €81.00 ($95.29).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Societe Generale set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Schneider Electric traded up €0.78 ($0.92), hitting €72.30 ($85.06), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

