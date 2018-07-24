Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,995 Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

MPLX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

