Schlumberger (SLB) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has been assigned a $80.00 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLB. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

SLB stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

