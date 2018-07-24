Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger opened at $65.74 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

