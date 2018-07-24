Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $6,883,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

