SBT Bancorp (SBTB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. SBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.68%.

OTCMKTS SBTB opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.45. SBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SBT Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products.

