SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of SBA Communications opened at $161.51 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.50 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,210.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $9,287,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,789.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,984 shares of company stock valued at $37,231,290. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $4,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

