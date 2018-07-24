Savannah Resources (SAV) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.53 ($0.27).

Savannah Resources opened at GBX 9.59 ($0.13) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Savannah Resources has a one year low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

