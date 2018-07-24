Sasol (SSL) & The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) Critical Review

Sasol (NYSE: SSL) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sasol alerts:

This table compares Sasol and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $12.68 billion 1.95 $1.50 billion $2.58 14.74 The Hong Kong and China Gas $4.17 billion 7.75 $1.07 billion N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sasol and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 2 5 0 2.71 The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sasol pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sasol beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of clean fuels, including liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; and engages in the conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste, as well as operation of natural gas refilling stations, aviation fuel storage facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.2 million customers. It also provides connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, trenchless technologies, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects, as well as develops and markets proprietary smart gas meter solutions. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses; and serves 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.