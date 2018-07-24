SAP’s (SAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.70.

Shares of SAP opened at $116.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SAP has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. SAP had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7,785.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 241,605 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 11,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,099,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,943,000 after acquiring an additional 176,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

